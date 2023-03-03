Crowds roll in for what’s expected to be busiest post-pandemic Bike Week

The first arrivals for Bike Week are trickling into Daytona Beach.

Police are preparing for what could be record crowds and are ramping up patrols.

As of Friday afternoon, lines of motorcycles can be seen up and down Main Street, and people are already gathering and having fun.

Police said for the event to be successful, people have to be safe.

Chief Jakari Young said last year, 20 bikes were stolen during the 10-day event, there was also the fatal stabbing.

This year, 60 Daytona Beach police officers will be assigned to Main Street, and multiple officers both undercover and in uniform will be around the city.

Halifax Hospital and AdventHealth have also added staff for the next 10 days to assist with any crashes.

This year’s Bike Week will bring the biggest crowds to town since before the pandemic.

Area businesses will also need the support. The county tourism board said it has been able to get many beachside structures fixed in time for Bike Week, which kicks off the Spring Break season.

