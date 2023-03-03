Tobacco Quit Line offers expanded services

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line has expanded its free services to help people quit smoking, vaping and other commercial tobacco use to include an increased supply of nicotine replacement therapy for adults and live online chatting with quit coaches, the Marathon County Health Department announced March 1.

For a limited time, the Quit Line will offer one eight-week shipment of nicotine patches, gum, lozenges or a combination to eligible adult participants. It will also offer up to five calls from a Quit Line coach for

free coaching support.

The Quit Line includes the following call and text services:

• Call 800-QUIT-NOW (ages 13+)

• Text Ready to 34191 (ages 13+)

• Teens (ages 13-17) who want to quit vaping: Text 873373

For more information on tobacco prevention and control efforts in central Wisconsin, community members are encouraged to visit the Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin website at