Open in App
Marathon County, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

Historical Society sets schedule for Storytime at the Museum

By Shereen Siewert,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcL6u_0l72cwCl00

WAUSAU – In March and April, join the Marathon County Historical Society on the second Thursday of each month for Storytime at the Museum.

Participants will enjoy a couple storybooks followed by a children’s craft from 11 a.m. to noon March 9 and again April 13 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St. The society’s regular exhibits and children’s room in the Woodson History Center will also be open.

Storytime at the Museum has been changed to 11 a.m. to accommodate children’s nap times.

For more information, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wausau, WI newsLocal Wausau, WI
Marathon County volunteer opportunities this week
Wausau, WI14 hours ago
Wausau area births, March 7
Wausau, WI11 hours ago
Wausau area obituaries March 6, 2023
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Your letters: Parent offers laundry list of grievances on Wausau schools restructure proposal
Wausau, WI10 hours ago
New exhibit ‘Cultural Currency’ to open at Woodson Art Museum
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Historical society readies for new Chats, Speaks events
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Mark Women’s History Month at UW-Stevens Point events
Stevens Point, WI5 days ago
Body of UWSP junior pulled from Wisconsin River
Stevens Point, WI2 days ago
March nature programs at UW-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve
Stevens Point, WI6 days ago
UW-Stevens Point to host concerts at its three campuses
Stevens Point, WI5 days ago
Open Door to operate daytime shelter for unhoused Wausau residents
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Your letters: Wausau resident calls for referendum on restructure of schools
Wausau, WI5 days ago
UW-Stevens Point student to present at state capitol research showcase
Madison, WI4 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Wausau with snow and ice on the way
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Marathon County Felony Crime Gallery for March 2, 2023
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Marshfield Clinic Health System lays off hundreds
Marshfield, WI6 days ago
Your letters: Wausau has other ways to pare down the cost of education
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Your letters: Tone down feud around Wausau School District restructuring
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Police: Rhinelander fire was arson
Rhinelander, WI3 days ago
Cheap Trick coming to The Grand
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Wausau West lands two on first team of 2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team
Wausau, WI9 hours ago
1 dead in northwoods snowmobile crash
Mercer, WI4 days ago
D.C. Everest boys basketball falls in WIAA Division 1 regional final at Hudson
Hudson, WI2 days ago
Fugitive wanted in Wausau shooting captured in Chicago
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Wausau committee withholds payment, demands answers over disputed invoices for Metro Ride project
Wausau, WI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy