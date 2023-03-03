Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

CVSR suspends spring train operations due to soil erosion

By Drew Scofield,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37H7ms_0l72cgKN00

On Friday, The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced it is suspending spring activities due to increasing erosion along its tracks.

The railroad had already been conducting modified train operations on limited sections of track since October 2022 when its engineers discovered soil instability a few miles south of its Fitzwater Maintenance Yard.

CSVR is a nonprofit park partner of the National Park Service. CSVR owns and maintains the trains, while the NPS owns and maintains the tracks.

“We are going to do everything we can to allow the train to return to normal operations as soon as possible. We ask for continued patience while we complete construction projects to stabilize the tracks near the river. In the meantime, we appreciate CVSR’s flexibility in adjusting operations," said Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit.

According to CVSR officials, increased erosion has been found along its 26-mile-long railway—which was built in 1880 and is not used for commercial rail service.

The railroad said it had hoped to have regular train service resume already but new data has prompted officials to "forgo all use of tracks until repairs are made."

Anyone who has tickets to suspended train programs like the Cleveland Dinner & Events Train and the National Park Scenic Excursion should see an automatic refund in the coming week. Refunds will be issued to the original form of payment.

The CVSR team is fully committed to keeping the train running. Our staff and volunteers have successfully overcome numerous obstacles over the past few years. I continue to be amazed at their resourcefulness. I am hopeful that we have a solution soon,” said Joe Mazur, Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad president and CEO.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Homeowners share safety concerns over slow demolition of burned-out homes
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
These cities have all gotten more snow than Cleveland so far this winter
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
News 5 helps Slavic Village community with nuisance home
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tremont neighbors worry development could obstruct scenic Towpath view
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
NTSB launches special investigation into Norfolk Southern safety culture
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Family, police urge drivers to secure items after woman killed on Interstate 76
Akron, OH11 hours ago
9AM: Cleveland officials hold press conference to address increase in car thefts
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Reports of porch package theft on the rise in Cleveland neighborhoods
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
After painter falls to his death in Cleveland, 2 Northeast Ohio construction companies fined by Labor Department
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cleveland painter dies after falling from unsecure balcony at construction project
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Snow back in the forecast — how much?
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Basement housefire rekindled to engulf home; firefighter sustains minor injury
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rescue bunny from Pepper Pike one of 10 animals chosen as Cadbury Bunny finalist
Pepper Pike, OH1 day ago
Cleveland seeking public input on next police consent decree monitoring team
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Maple sugaring off to great start at Lake Metropark Farmpark
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Council urges Bibb administration to sue Kia, Hyundai as car thefts keep surging
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
4 injured after stolen Jeep fleeing police crashes into Cleveland barber college
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
'It saved my life,' specialists urge problem gamblers to seek help
Kent, OH1 day ago
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Canton, NC2 days ago
1 injured after shooting near Maple Hts. High School, police ask for public info
Maple Heights, OH10 hours ago
Cleveland files lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia after rise in car thefts
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Twin boys, 11, safely steer SUV off highway as mom suffers seizure
Massillon, OH1 day ago
This city was the No. 1 destination for Clevelanders who left Ohio in 2022, report shows
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Cleveland Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Barrister’s Deli not closing, but similarly-named deli is, causing confusion
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Graffiti vandal hits Richmond Heights a dozen times since end of summer
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
2023 Cleveland Restaurant Week happening now
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Will we get snow in March? What to expect
Cleveland, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy