FFA students in Lima for tractor-fixing competition

Dawson Staley and Braxton Stillion from Clear Fork High School examine filters as part of their troubleshooting challenge at the FFA Agricultural Power Diagnostic contest held at UNOH. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Future Farmers of America (FFA) provides students with opportunities to showcase their skills and knowledge. Competitions can be a valuable experience for the students. Testing their mettle against competition gives them an opportunity to demonstrate their mastery. To be involved at the state level, students have already demonstrated their abilities by winning local and district competitions.

The University of Northwestern Ohio hosted the Ohio Future Farmers of America Association’s state finals in the Agricultural Power Diagnostics Contest. The top high school teams from the state of Ohio competed for more than $75,000 in scholarships in the 400 Building on UNOH’s campus.

The teams of two working together were given two problems to find in a tractor. The students were given 20 minutes to find and correct the problem. Instructors were carefully watching the students, not only to evaluate how the students were working on the problem, but also to make sure all the work was done safely.

The first five places in the competition were Clear Fork, Miami East MVCTC, AB Graham – Ohio High Point, Green County and Buckeye.

Braxton Stillion and Dawson Staley comprised the winning team from Clear Fork. When asked about the competition, Staley said, “Once you start getting into it, you realize ‘I’m looking a little bit too deep.’ It’s a little simpler than what you thought. Don’t let it get too far in your head. Just make sure you go through all your checks.”

Schools attending this year’s contest were: Four County Career Center, Oak Harbor-Penta High School, Hillsdale High School, Buckeye High School, Miller City High School, Miami-East/MVCTC, Upper Valley Career Center, AB Graham Ohio Hi-Point High School, Southeastern High School, Clear Fork High School, Fairfield Union High School, Buckeye Career Center, Fairfield High School, Green County Career Center and Marietta High School.

Each team member of the winning teams will receive the following scholarships to the University of Northwestern Ohio: 1st Place – $10,000; 2nd Place – $6,000; 3rd Place – $5,000; 4th Place – $5,000; 5th Place – $4,000; 6th Place – $3,000; 7th Place – $2,000; 8th Place – $1,000; 9th Place – $1,000 and 10th Place – $1,000.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409