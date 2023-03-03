Open in App
ABC News

Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0l72ZrBJ00

A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday.

Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel.

Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.

They said the death occurred in the Riviera Maya, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. Local media said it happened at a hotel in the resort town of Playa del Carmen.

It was unclear if the man had a lawyer. Prosecutors said the man was in custody, and the case was being studied for possible charges.

There have been several cases of female tourists being killed by their companions along the coast, a popular vacation spot for Americans and Canadians.

In the most famous case, former “Survivor” producer Bruce Beresford-Redman was convicted of beating and strangling his wife, 42-year-old Monica Beresford-Redman, in 2010.

Her body was found naked in a sewer cistern at a Cancun-area resort where the family was vacationing. released about two months ago.

He was released from a Mexican prison in 2019 after serving 7 ½ years of a 12-year sentence.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NY woman kidnapped on Mexico trip then allegedly forced to Yemen by dad and brother for arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY18 days ago
The suspect in 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson's brutal death in Mexico still hasn't been arrested. Her family wants Biden to intervene.
Washington, DC4 days ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL11 days ago
American Airlines passenger arrested after allegedly urinating on another flyer during New York-India flight
New York City, NY2 days ago
Florida Beach Tops the List of the 'Deadliest' in the U.S.
New Smyrna Beach, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy