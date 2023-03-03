30 Iberia Parish jail inmates baptized behind bars

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) Thursday was a moving and powerful day at the Iberia Parish Jail.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 30 inmates gave their life to Christ and were baptized.

The ceremonies were conducted by Pastor Allen Brouillette of the Christian Life Center in Lafayette with assistance from Cornerstone Cowboy Church, the sheriff’s office said.

(IPSO)

“Every person is a child of God! Warden Westcott and I are both extremely thankful to those faith groups that minister to the inmates at the Iberia Parish jial. It reminds me that salvation is for everyone, we are all equal before God,” Sheriff Tommy Romero said.

