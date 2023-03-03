Open in App
Wausau, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

Wausau West girls basketball loses sectional semifinal to Hortonville

By Shereen Siewert,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxlrU_0l72ZPf500

Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau West girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 69-41 loss to Hortonville in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Hortonville jumped out to a 39-25 lead by halftime and outscored the Warriors by 14 again in the second half to pull away.

Wausau West, the last Wisconsin Valley Conference team standing in the playoffs, finishes its season with an 18-9 record.

No. 3 seed Hortonville (24-3) moves on to a sectional final against No. 1 seed Neenah (26-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Appleton East High School with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

Game statistics were not provided.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wausau, WI newsLocal Wausau, WI
Wausau West lands two on first team of 2022-23 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team
Wausau, WI6 hours ago
2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday in Green Bay
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
D.C. Everest boys basketball falls in WIAA Division 1 regional final at Hudson
Hudson, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WIAA Announces 2023 Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Participants
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Newman Catholic boys basketball advances to sectionals with WIAA D-5 regional final win over Columbus Catholic
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau area births, March 7
Wausau, WI9 hours ago
Body of UWSP junior pulled from Wisconsin River
Stevens Point, WI2 days ago
Wausau area obituaries March 6, 2023
Wausau, WI1 day ago
UW-Stevens Point to host concerts at its three campuses
Stevens Point, WI5 days ago
Your letters: Parent offers laundry list of grievances on Wausau schools restructure proposal
Wausau, WI7 hours ago
Messy mix Sunday through Monday
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
Paul Bunyan's in Minocqua not opening for the 2023 season
Minocqua, WI1 day ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Wausau with snow and ice on the way
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Marshfield, WI6 days ago
Wisconsin man crashes into trail groomer and dies while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula
New Holstein, WI4 days ago
Green Bay Area Death Being Investigated as a Homicide
Ashwaubenon, WI4 days ago
18-year-old Green Bay man sentenced for attack on De Pere trail in 2021
De Pere, WI4 days ago
Mark Women’s History Month at UW-Stevens Point events
Stevens Point, WI5 days ago
Obituary: David Stefan
Rhinelander, WI7 days ago
UW-Stevens Point student to present at state capitol research showcase
Madison, WI4 days ago
Cybertip leads to arrest of Minocqua elementary school teacher
Minocqua, WI4 days ago
1 dead in northwoods snowmobile crash
Mercer, WI4 days ago
Ashwaubenon homicide victim identified
Ashwaubenon, WI5 days ago
Two Men Face Illegal Hunting Charges in Waupaca County
Menasha, WI4 days ago
Your letters: Tone down feud around Wausau School District restructuring
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Recipe of the Week: Pinto Bean & Veggie Green Enchilada Bake
Rothschild, WI3 days ago
Police ID missing snowmobiler pulled from Tomahawk-area lake
Tomahawk, WI6 days ago
Rhinelander area home catches on fire
Rhinelander, WI5 days ago
Marathon County Felony Crime Gallery for March 2, 2023
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Marathon County volunteer opportunities this week
Wausau, WI11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy