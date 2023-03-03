Wausau West girls basketball loses sectional semifinal to Hortonville

Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau West girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 69-41 loss to Hortonville in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Hortonville jumped out to a 39-25 lead by halftime and outscored the Warriors by 14 again in the second half to pull away.

Wausau West, the last Wisconsin Valley Conference team standing in the playoffs, finishes its season with an 18-9 record.

No. 3 seed Hortonville (24-3) moves on to a sectional final against No. 1 seed Neenah (26-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Appleton East High School with a berth in the state tournament on the line.

Game statistics were not provided.