Rochester, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Schools dismiss early due to winter storm

By Kim Russell, Adam Tabor,

5 days ago
Learning is important. So, what do you do if a snowstorm might hit in the afternoon?

A number of schools and colleges dismissed early on Friday.

“Fortunately, I work from home, so it doesn’t really bother me. I like it when the kids are home,” said Amy Marchionda, a mom in the Rochester Community School District.

Parents told 7 Action News they had to leave work in many cases to pick up their children, but they are grateful the priority is safety.

Some say they are going to enjoy what could be one of the last few winter storms we get this season.

