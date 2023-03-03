Open in App
Portland, MI
See more from this location?
WLNS

6-year-old Portland girl with disabilities needs your help to get a new bike

By Taylor Morris,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACfCm_0l72XyHy00

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 6-year-old girl from Ionia County is hoping to get a brand new bike.

But this isn’t your typical two-wheeler. And you can help make it a reality.

Trisha and Michael Bolthouse are the parents of three little girls. One of their favorite things to do as a family is going on bike rides. However, they aren’t able to go as a family anymore, because their daughter no longer fits in her bike trailer.

Eliana is a kindergartner at Oakwood Elementary School in Portland. She is like every other child, she likes to swim, dance, play, and spend time with her little sisters.

However, she was born with an extremely rare brain malformation called Lissencephaly.

“Because of that, she’s cognitively and developmentally delayed. Lissencephaly is extremely rare. Only 1 of 100,000 kids gets diagnosed with it, and within that group, 80% of those kids tends to have a genetic factor. For Eliana, it was considered environmental. So, she’s the rare among the rare,” said Trisha Bolthouse said, Elina’s mother.

Eliana also enjoys going on bike rides, but outgrowing her bike trailer has resulted in her missing out on them.

“We love riding all the bike trails in Michigan. In the past we’ve used just a tag-a-long bike trailer, but now that Eliana is getting so big, are you so big? So big! You don’t fit in that bike trailer anymore,” Trisha Bolthouse said.

Trisha Bolthouse said after doing research, the only suitable bikes for Eliana are about $9,000. That’s when she found the Great Bike Giveaway through the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that gives people like Eliana the chance to win an adaptive bike.

“When you’re raising a kid with special needs, sometimes doing normal, everyday family things is hard. Not only would having this bike we something fun for Eliana to do, it would also provide us with a fun thing the whole family can do together,” Trisha Bolthouse said.

You can vote for Eliana and help her get that new bike by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
6-year-old girl from small Michigan town needs votes to win adaptive bike
Portland, MI2 days ago
Llama Drama! Sassy Llama Involved in Police Chase at Grand Rapids School
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Barn destroyed, smoke seen for miles in Southwest Michigan fire
Kalamazoo, MI7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family updates status of student injured in MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI11 hours ago
7 teens arrested in connection to purse snatchings, thefts
Grand Rapids, MI11 hours ago
2 fire departments, local farm rescue horse trapped in Sheridan swamp
Sheridan, MI1 day ago
2 stabbed in separate fights at East Kentwood school
Gaines Township, MI1 day ago
Antisemitic flyers distributed near Grand Rapids by Flint-area man, source says
Grand Rapids, MI5 hours ago
Deputies searching for Michigan man who went missing driving back from Florida
Fordsville, KY1 day ago
Antisemitic flyers thrown out of car near Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Man charged with murder in Holland shooting
Holland, MI1 day ago
Jackson family loses everything in devastating house fire
Jackson, MI1 day ago
A New Restaurant is Taking Over the Old Buddy’s in Lansing
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Organization hosts Black Balloon Day event in Lansing
Lansing, MI1 day ago
The importance of reading to toddlers
Lansing, MI15 hours ago
Allendale driver dies, vehicle over turned into woods
Allendale, MI2 days ago
‘Disgusting’ anti-Jewish flyers dropped in Caledonia-area subdivisions
Caledonia, MI1 day ago
Bricks placed 100-plus years ago to be dug up, some reused in $12M Kalamazoo road project
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Police: Man dies in fight at Wyoming hotel parking lot
Wyoming, MI3 days ago
Man found guilty of murder in 2021 death of 15-year-old
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
2 West Michigan anglers rescued after falling through ice in separate incidents
Morley, MI2 days ago
Man shot at club in downtown Jackson
Jackson, MI3 days ago
New restaurants, a demolition on State Street and more mid-Michigan business news
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
1 arrested after robbing GR Meijer with pepper spray
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Can you help Caramel Corn the cat find a home?
Mason, MI4 days ago
Panicked shoppers run out of Walker Walmart after man pulls gun, two arrested
Walker, MI2 days ago
Winter Is Coming, Again: Lansing Area Facing Third Significant Accumulation In 16 Days
Lansing, MI22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy