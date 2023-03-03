Open in App
Allendale, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

1 arrested as police investigate 2 animal cruelty incidents

By KAYLA TUCKER Grand Haven Tribune,

4 days ago
An Allendale man was arrested and two dogs are now recovering at the Harbor Humane Society as the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investing two separate animal cruelty incidents.

In early February, Animal Control deputies received information about a dog that was possibly being neglected by being kept in an enclosed apartment bathroom on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township, said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Sheriff’s Office. The dog, a boxer mix, was reportedly without adequate access to food, water or sanitary needs.

An Animal Control deputy made contact with the dog owner in an attempt to arrange for care for the dog or to surrender it so it could be properly cared for.

Further investigation showed that the dog’s living conditions didn’t change over the course of the month; so, on Feb. 26, deputies returned to the apartment and seized the dog. The dog was then brought to the Harbor Humane Society, where a veterinarian found the dog, Eddie, to be underweight and dehydrated.

Eddie, who is approximately 5 years old, is now on a refeeding schedule, said Jen Nuernberg, marketing director for the animal shelter in West Olive.

“We have to go slowly and be careful with even getting them used to eating again,” Nuernberg said.

The 25-year-old Allendale man faces a charge of animal cruelty from the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

In a separate incident, on Feb. 28, an Animal Control deputy responded to a call of a malnourished dog in the area of 104th Avenue near Osborn Street in Robinson Township, near the Bass River Recreation area.

The deputy located the dog – a brown mixed breed – and brought it to the Harbor Humane Society for treatment. The dog was found to have injuries to his face and snout, and received surgery Thursday, where a bullet was removed from his jaw.

Nuernberg said the 3-year-old dog, named Stuart by HHS staff, is now doing “well.”

Police are continuing to investigate and are working with the Harbor Humane Society in an attempt to identify the dog’s owner or anyone who may have information about the dog, Sparks added. The dog was not wearing identifying tags on its collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88- SILENT (745368), or online at mosotips.com, or call the Harbor Humane Society at 616-399-2119.

