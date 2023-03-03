Extra Extra: Did someone shortchange this East Hampton 'honor-system' egg stand?
By James Ramsay,
4 days ago
Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where it's the end of an era for some Amazon Go cashierless stores. Here's what else is happening:
A construction company boss was convicted in a Brooklyn court yesterday on charges of criminally negligent homicide in relation to the death of a construction worker at a Sunset Park job site in 2018.
New York State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy is stepping down, and the party can't agree on who will replace him, and how much they should lean into Trumpism — or Santosism.
Police in Suffolk County found a dead 14-foot reticulated python — considered the world's longest snake — on the side of the road, saying it was likely an illegally kept pet.
An East Hampton farm stand owner recently accused two guys of taking four dozen eggs from their "honor-system egg stand" and only leaving $22 — but when police tracked the guy down, he said he was sure he'd left $32 in the bucket.
After nearly a decade on kicking around Albany without making it out of committee, a bill introduced by Assemblymember Michael Benedetto to ban tackle football for kids 12 and under has finally gained a co-sponsor.
A24 bought the Cherry Lane Theater in the West Village.
The Desert X biennial art show in Palm Springs is planning to display six photos taken by Tyre Nichols, the photographer killed by police in Memphis, on roadside billboards in the area.
Yosemite National Park has had to close indefinitely after getting up to 15 feet of snow in some areas this week.
The Boulder, Colorado house where JonBenet Ramsey was found dead is on the market for $6.95 million.
Is there a good sports metaphor for these Jeopardy! contestants who couldn't answer any of the five questions in a category about sports?
Comments / 0