New York City, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: Did someone shortchange this East Hampton 'honor-system' egg stand?

By James Ramsay,

4 days ago
Good Friday afternoon in New York City, where it's the end of an era for some Amazon Go cashierless stores. Here's what else is happening:

  • A construction company boss was convicted in a Brooklyn court yesterday on charges of criminally negligent homicide in relation to the death of a construction worker at a Sunset Park job site in 2018.
  • New York State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy is stepping down, and the party can't agree on who will replace him, and how much they should lean into Trumpism — or Santosism.
  • Police in Suffolk County found a dead 14-foot reticulated python — considered the world's longest snake — on the side of the road, saying it was likely an illegally kept pet.
  • An East Hampton farm stand owner recently accused two guys of taking four dozen eggs from their "honor-system egg stand" and only leaving $22 — but when police tracked the guy down, he said he was sure he'd left $32 in the bucket.
  • After nearly a decade on kicking around Albany without making it out of committee, a bill introduced by Assemblymember Michael Benedetto to ban tackle football for kids 12 and under has finally gained a co-sponsor.
  • A24 bought the Cherry Lane Theater in the West Village.
  • The Desert X biennial art show in Palm Springs is planning to display six photos taken by Tyre Nichols, the photographer killed by police in Memphis, on roadside billboards in the area.
  • Yosemite National Park has had to close indefinitely after getting up to 15 feet of snow in some areas this week.
  • The Boulder, Colorado house where JonBenet Ramsey was found dead is on the market for $6.95 million.
  • Is there a good sports metaphor for these Jeopardy! contestants who couldn't answer any of the five questions in a category about sports?
