RALEIGH — In a March 1 press release, N.C. Rep. Frank Sossamon announced primary sponsorship of a bill requiring the phrase “In God We Trust” to be displayed behind the daises of the Speaker in the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore in the Senate.

“Displaying ‘In God We Trust’ in the House of Representatives would be a fitting tribute to the values that have made North Carolina and our country great,” Sossamon said in the release.