Open in App
Rock Hill, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald

Rock Hill High women wrestlers win state titles, help push sport toward SCHSL sanction

By Michael Burgess,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8IvG_0l72SPyy00

Rock Hill High School wrestlers Ta’niya Roberts and Kalijah Campos left their mark at the first-ever Women’s Wrestling Invitational last month.

Roberts won a South Carolina High School Leage title in the 160-pound divison, and Campos did the same as a 182-pounder. And their efforts helped propel the Bearcats to a 101-98 victory over Greenwood to take earn the team state title.

Trinity Davis, the third and only other senior on the team, finished second in the 132-pound division.

The tournament was the first-ever SCHSL-sanctioned state championship event for women’s wrestling. More than 200 athletes wrestled Feb. 25 in Anderson, S.C.

“They’ve been pretty dominant this year,” Rock Hill High coach Timothy Beard said. “We’ve won every girls tournament that we’ve been to. And it’s because of those three seniors and some underclassmen that scored us points at every tournament that prepared us to go to the state tournament.”

Roberts said it was a bittersweet moment when she realized she’d won a state title.

“I worked all summer,” Roberts said. “I did off season wrestling and during the season, and this is my last year. So I had to work extremely hard to make it to be a state champ. I placed third twice, all of my years that I wrestled, so this is my first time at the top of the podium, and I was very excited.”

Women’s wrestling isn’t a fully-sanctioned sport by the SCHSL.

So the Rock Hill women have entered wrestling tournaments this season to compete against other women wrestlers. In some cases, they wrestled their male counterparts when opposing schools didn’t have women participants -- like their opening night match against Boiling Springs, and other matches against Chapman and Clover.

Campos said she had wrestled for her school in California before she moved to Rock Hill, S.C. She said womens wrestling is farther along there than in South Carolina. She was not accustomed to wrestling against males.

“It kind of toughens you up because boys and girls have very different styles of wrestling,” Campos said. “For girls, they don’t focus much on moves. Boys, they’ll try and do more intricate moves, so they can do ... many different things.”

The Bearcats had won state titles in women’s wrestling in 2020 and 2021, but those tournaments weren’t sanctioned by the high school league.

Getting the sport sanctioned by SCHSL

High school league officials are optimistic that womens wrestling will become a sanctioned sport, but it won’t happen immediately.

“All indicators indicate that it’s popular,” said Dr. Jerome Singleton, commissioner of the SCHSL. “We had multiple wrestlers in each weight class. The spectators that were there appeared to cheer it on well and had an opportunity to enjoy it.

“Looking into it, for a first time, I was very pleased. But the goal is to be able to create wrestling teams in each school ... That’s the goal. So while I think we’re off to a great start, there’s no doubt we still got a lot of work ahead of us.”

Singleton said the onus of growing womens wrestling will fall on the schools.

As general interest from schools and athletes continues to grow, that will push womens wrestling closer to becoming a sanctioned SCHSL sport.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Joyce Edwards named 2022-23 MaxPreps South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Camden, SC1 day ago
South Carolina Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Gaffney, SC1 day ago
Rock Hill SC teen gets stand your ground immunity in one killing, but not the second
Rock Hill, SC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Real ‘A League of Their Own’ woman: Baseball legend Jean Faut of Rock Hill dies at 98
Rock Hill, SC18 hours ago
A memory for life: Northwestern coach talks about team playing at Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Amid a season of ups and downs, Winthrop basketball players say team’s bond got stronger
Rock Hill, SC5 days ago
Upstate couple keeping quiet about big scratch-off win
Union, SC18 hours ago
Gastonia farmer set to star on new reality show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Music in the Park at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC2 days ago
Fort Mill business scene keeps growing with new boutique opening on Main Street
Fort Mill, SC18 hours ago
Half Pint Chefs: Rock Hill program teaches kids kitchen basics
Rock Hill, SC1 day ago
Former Panthers site entrance, large home lots near Lake Wylie among Rock Hill plans
Rock Hill, SC5 days ago
SC upstate middle school teacher charged for slapping student: Police
York, SC2 days ago
Fort Mill just named its top teachers and staff members for 2023. Here’s the list
Fort Mill, SC5 days ago
Ex-York SC teacher charged after she allegedly slapped student at school, police say
York, SC2 days ago
5 men from Rock Hill sentenced in massive multi-state drug case
Rock Hill, SC12 hours ago
Powerful storm system across the East will impact the Rock Hill region’s weather
Rock Hill, SC6 days ago
Police responding to Highway 29 in Spartanburg, dispatch confirms
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Prime Fort Mill riverfront property among biggest York, Lancaster, Chester land sales
Fort Mill, SC6 days ago
Fort Mill residents voice concerns over proposed plan to add 800 jobs to York County
Fort Mill, SC1 day ago
A Fort Mill intersection will permanently close. Here’s when and where the change comes
Fort Mill, SC2 days ago
Snoop Dogg bringing High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Roofing Manufacturer Invests $360 Million in South Carolina Factories
Chester, SC3 days ago
How 1 wedding + 11 children became a new family
Monroe, NC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy