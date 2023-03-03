Open in App
Asheville, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Tornado warning, high winds in effect in Asheville, Buncombe, WNC counties March 3

By Karen Chávez, Asheville Citizen Times,

4 days ago

Update: As of 9 p.m. the National Weather Service tornado warning has expired but a wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. March 4.

ASHEVILLE - Skies over the mountains have darkened much earlier than usual as a tornado warning remains in effect the afternoon of March 3 until 7 p.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Taylor.

"The main line of storms is still to the west and are approaching the area. The most important thing is to be alert if we issue a tornado warning," said Taylor, who is based in Greer, South Carolina. "Try to take shelter in the lowest, most interior room of whatever structure you have."

He said rain and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 7 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 and 8 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds as high as 41 mph.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Buncombe, Madison, Mitchell and Yancey counties through 5:45 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected. It will drop to a low of about 40 degrees overnight.

Taylor said there will be some gusty winds for the rest of March 3 and into early March 4, but they will die down after about 7 a.m.

The rest of Saturday is forecast to be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and north, northwest winds of 10-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high temperature should reach 56.

On Sunday, March 5, it is expected to be clear, with a low around 35 and a high of 64, with north-northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Clear, with a low of around 35. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Karen Chávez is Interim Executive Editor for the Asheville Citizen-Times, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

