BATON ROUGE — No. 1 LSU baseball faces Central Connecticut State in Game 3 of a four-game set against the Blue Devils and Butler at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., SEC Network+).

The Tigers (10-1) defeated Central Connecticut State (2-2) in the third game of the series on Saturday, 13-0. The game ended in seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

For LSU at the plate, Cade Beloso came off the bench and blasted his second home run in as many days. Dylan Crews walked twice and doubled while Jordan Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double.

On the mound, Tigers starter Chase Shores allowed just three hits and struck out four batters in 3⅔ innings pitched.

LSU also defeated the Blue Devils 26-4 on Saturday. It was the most runs LSU had scored in a game since 2014.

Next up, the Tigers will face Butler on Monday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+). They defeated Butler on Friday, 12-2.

LSU entered the series following a key 3-0 win in Austin against Texas and two wins in three games at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas. The Tigers beat Kansas State 7-3 and Sam Houston 16-4. The lone loss LSU suffered came against Iowa, 12-4.

Butler (2-9) has lost its last eight games. Central Connecticut State beat Butler on Saturday, 3-1, and on Friday, 6-5, for its first victory of the season.

LSU baseball score vs. Butler, Central Connecticut State

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball score vs. Butler, Central Connecticut State: Live updates from four-game set