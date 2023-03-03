Open in App
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk Tides 2023 promotions: $2 beer and popcorn, 50-cent hot dogs, return of Norfolk Squeezers

By Brian Reese,

4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From 50-cent hot dog and $2 beer nights to hat and bobblehead giveaways, the Norfolk Tides are bringing back many fan favorites for the 2023 season, the 30th at Harbor Park for the Tides.

That includes the return of the Norfolk Squeezers , with special merch and jerseys dedicated to the orange crush.

They’re also adding new promotions this year, from Filipino American Night (April 8) to Negro League Tribute Night (June 30).

The Tides open at home on Tuesday, April 4 against the Gwinnett Stripers, one of the many $2 beer nights on the schedule. $2 beer nights are every Tuesday in April, May and September and also include $2 popcorn this year. On Wednesdays, you can get $5 wine specials.

“Turn back the clock” nights

There are two nights when hot dogs, popcorn and sodas will be 50 cents, on June 28 and August 22.

Hat, jersey and bobblehead giveaways

  • Tidewater Tides retro trucker hat, Friday, May 19
  • Youth jersey giveaway (first 2,000 fans 17 and under), Friday, July 14
  • Grayson Rodriguez bobblehead (first 2,000 fans 18 and older), Friday, June 2
  • Gunnar Henderson bobblehead (first 2,000 fans 18 and older), Friday, July 28

Bark in the Park nights

  • April 23
  • May 30
  • June 13
  • July 16
  • August 1
  • September 17

The Tides will also continue to have fireworks on Saturday nights and DJ CanRock before Friday night games for Pregame Power Hour.

You can view the full 2023 promotional schedule here.

