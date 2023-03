abc7amarillo.com

Former WT student indicted 4 months after deadly wrong way crash on I-27 By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News, 4 days ago

By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News, 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A former West Texas A&M student was indicted four months after a wrong way crash on I-27 that killed two other ...