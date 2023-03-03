Philly phenom Carranza back at DRV PNK Stadium to face former Inter Miami teammates

Inter Miami hopes to build off its season-opening win, but it will not be easy with forward Leo Campana still on the injured list and the high-scoring Philadelphia Union in town for a Saturday night home game at DRV PNK Stadium.

Miami will have to figure out a way to contain Daniel Gazdag, who got two goals and two assists in Philadelphia’s 4-1 victory over the Columbus Crew last weekend. The Hungarian is the fourth player in MLS history and first since Brian Ching and Dwayne De Rosario in 2006 to produce four goal contributions in a club’s opener.

The other big threat is a more familiar face, former Inter Miami forward Julian Carranza. The young Argentine, who never got much of an opportunity behind star Gonzalo Higuain, has thrived since being traded to Philadelphia.

Carranza scored just three goals and registered no assists in 1,300 minutes with Miami. With the Union in 2022, he scored 14 goals and had nine assists in 2,200 minutes. He tripled the number of shots he took. The trio of Carranza, Gazdag and Mikael Uhre combined for 49 goals.

“The big thing with Juli was he never had the opportunity to start here because of the players in front of him and that’s why we had to do the trade,” said Inter Miami coach Phil Neville. “He’s playing for a team that suits his style. He works hard. He’s a good finisher. If we can keep him quiet, we’ll have a good chance to succeed. He’s their main talisman in terms of a scoring threat.”

Miami captain Gregore said he always knew Carranza had what it took to succeed in the league.

“Juli also worked hard here, too, but he played behind Gonzalo Higuain, so he didn’t have many chances,” Gregore said. “He’s a great player and a friend. When he was here I used to tell him that if he didn’t get to play here, wherever he ended up he would score a lot of goals and that is what’s happening.”

Philadelphia coach Jim Curtin says Carranza “can play anywhere” if he keeps developing at this pace.

“I really believe that. I think a big club could come in for him,” Curtin said of the 22-year-old. “The kid is really, really talented. I think people forget how young he still is. He really, really is young in terms of striker years. He’s still got so much to grow into and learn. I know we’ll be fending off a lot of offers in the summer.”

Inter Miami will be without starting forward Campana for the second week in a row as he deals with a calf injury. Neville said he is hopeful Campana will return to training next week.

Neville added that Robbie Robinson is progressing well from a leg injury and is “touch and go” for Saturday. The midfield could get a boost as Edison Azcona may return from a hamstring pull and Robert Taylor is back from Finland, where he was working in his immigration papers.

The game is at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown for free with the AppleTV app.