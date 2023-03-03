Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill ISD to hold community meetings to discuss bonds

By Michael Garcia,

4 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, Texas ( KETK ) – Chapel Hill ISD will host three meetings where Superintendent Lamond Dean will discuss their bond propositions with the community.

Chapel Hill ISD to call for $113.9 million bond in May

The proposed $113.9 million bond would fund a new junior high school, career and technical education center, multi-purpose activity center, operations facility, safety improvements and classroom items.

The following community meetings have been scheduled by the district:

  • Thursday, March 30: Jackson Elementary Cafeteria from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 6: Highs School Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 15: Kissam Intermediate School Cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We encourage all members of the community to attend these important meetings,” said Mr. Dean. “The school bond propositions could have a significant impact on the future of our schools, and it’s important that we provide an opportunity for residents to learn more and ask questions.”

