Hobbs woman sentenced for stealing car with kids inside

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of stealing a car with two children inside as their mother clung to the hood trying to stop her. She has been sentenced for the crime.
Regina Castillo was charged for stealing a car at an Allsup’s in Hobbs on July 4, 2022. The vehicle had two children inside. Gallup Police: Man killed 15-year-old that was selling THC vapes
Police chased Castillo. They claimed she eventually dropped off a 6-year-old girl and ditched the car with a baby boy still inside.
In December, Castillo plead to half a dozen charges, including child abuse, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and aggravated fleeing. Last month, a judge sentenced Castillo to nine years and three months in prison. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
