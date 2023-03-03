Open in App
Walnut Creek, CA
KRON4 News

Woman accused of making threats to Christian school arrested in Walnut Creek

By Alex Baker,

4 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. ( KRON ) — An Antioch woman has been arrested for allegedly making threats to a private Christian school in Walnut Creek. Danielle Nye, 33, was arrested by Walnut Creek Police detectives and members of the Central County SWAT Team on Thursday night, according to a press release from the City of Walnut Creek.

Nye was arrested for criminal threats related to incidents that took place last month and earlier this month. On Feb. 28, the Walnut Creek Police Department received a report from Contra Costa Christian Schools (CCCS) regarding numerous emails and voicemails from an unknown person who “spoke of vague threats of violence toward the school,” the press release stated.

Officers worked to identify and locate the person behind the messages and to determine if there was any credibility behind the threats. Walnut Creek PD was contacted by the school again on March 1, reporting that they had received more emails and that the threatening language was escalating. One email reportedly contained a photo of an assault rifle.

As a precaution, the school sent students in after-school classes home early on March 1. The campus was searched by Walnut Creek PD but no evidence of weapons or threats to staff or students was found. Classes were also canceled on March 2, as a precaution.

Nye was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and remains in custody on $25,000 bail. At this time, the city believes this was an isolated incident and do not believe anyone else was involved. It is not known if Nye has any connection to the school.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

