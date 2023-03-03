Open in App
Fairborn, OH
Raiders’ season ends in HL quarterfinals to Milwaukee

By Nick Phillips,

4 days ago

MILWAUKEE – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Barbasol Horizon League Championship with an 87-70 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Trey Calvin led the Raiders with 28 points, his 17th performance of 20 or more points this season, while Brandon Noel reached double digits for the 23rd time with his 12-point night.

Wright State finishes the season at 18-15 overall.

Milwaukee (21-10) opened the night with 15 of the first 17 points and played from in front the entirety of the contest, despite the Raiders cutting the margin to 12 three times in the opening 20 minutes, with the deficit down to 11 after a pair of Keaton Norris free throws with 3:50 to play until intermission.

Down 18 at the half, the Raiders cut the margin to 12 at 64-52 with just over 10 minutes to play behind baskets from Calvin, Alex Huibregtse , Tim Finke and Andrew Welage , then later used a 9-3 run to pull to within 11 with five minutes remaining thanks to six points, but Milwaukee had the answer again, this time with the next nine points to extend the margin.

In addition to Calvin and Noel, Huibregtse and Welage each finished with nine points, while Finke added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Wright State finished the night shooting 38 percent (26-68) with eight three-pointers (8-26, 31 percent), while Milwaukee connected at 51 percent (34-67) and have eight threes of its own (8-22, 36 percent).

