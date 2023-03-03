Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese found guilty on 10 charges from Aug. 2021 rally

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story listed two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as provided by the Multnomah County district attorney’s office; however, the Multnomah County district attorney’s office later corrected to two counts of unauthorized use of a weapon.

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Proud Boys member Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was found guilty on 10 charges related to an August 2021 “patriot” rally, the Multnomah County district attorney’s office announced this week.

Toese was found guilty on March 2 of two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unauthorized use of a weapon, two counts of riot and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

On August 22, 2021, Toese helped organize a rally in Northeast Portland , during which he incited the crowd by calling for violence against any leftwing protesters who showed up to the event.

Counter-protesters showed up at the rally and a brawl began during which a car was smashed in with bats and a leftwing protester support van was flipped by Toese’s group.

Senior deputy district attorney Nathan Vasquez shared with the court Toese’s hatred of leftwing protesters and how he purposely incited violence against counter-protest members.

“Due to Mr. Toese’s long-term involvement in violent activity, the state is seeking enhancements to increase Mr. Toese’s sentence above the mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison,” said Vasquez.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

