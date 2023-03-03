Open in App
Lake Worth, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

No Spanish speakers available for parents during school lockdown

By Todd Wilson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30v7uJ_0l72PFIJ00

Parents lined up Thursday behind yellow police tape following a precautionary lockdown at Lake Worth Middle School.

Many of the parents at the school are Hispanic and speak limited English. During the alert, parents franticly asked for any information about their children and were left seeking answers.

"No information for the people," a parent named Christopher said. "Too many kids [are] scared in the school. Nobody speaks Spanish, only speak English."

The School District of Palm Beach County said 37% of its student population is Hispanic.

WATCH: Parent unhappy with lack of Spanish speakers during Lake Worth Middle School lockdown

Parent unhappy with lack of Spanish speakers during Lake Worth Middle School lockdown

RELATED: School lockdown highlights need for Spanish-speaking school police officers

To inform parents who speak Spanish about what was going on at Lake Worth Middle School, the district sent out an email in Spanish and English.

They also said they made several calls in English and Spanish, telling parents their kids were safe, and they didn't have to come to the school.

But of course, many parents did show up at the school. Many complained there was no one there to speak with them in their language.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5tkP_0l72PFIJ00 WPTV
Palm Beach County School Police Chief Sarah Mooney explains the focus of police officers during a code-red alert at a school.

RELATED: Code-red incidents at Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools appear to be increasing

The school district told WPTV they had Spanish-speaking officers at Lake Worth Middle School on Thursday.

"I think we had several officers who speak Spanish that were on scene. However, during a code-red situation, their focus is not on the outside of the campus, Chief Sarah Mooney with the district police department said. "Their focus is what's going on the inside of the campus. I think what we ran into yesterday, you had people on the exterior of the school that wanted information in real-time but our officers at that time are going to be focused on taking care of the situation at hand. And as soon as we have that secured, we'll get our information out accordingly."

Mooney said it's difficult to get information to people when their main concern is neutralizing a possible threat.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lake Worth, FL newsLocal Lake Worth, FL
Math teacher reassigned over 'racially charged' incident at Lake Worth High School
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Teacher reassigned following 'racially-charged incident'
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
School lockdown highlights need for Spanish-speaking officers
Lake Worth, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Student found with kitchen knife at Pahokee school
Pahokee, FL6 hours ago
Bookstore owner shares worries amid Florida book bans
West Palm Beach, FL7 hours ago
Parents sue Airbnb after toddler dies from fentanyl at Wellington vacation rental
Wellington, FL9 hours ago
Lake Worth High teacher removed from class after 'disturbing,' 'racially charged' incident
Lake Worth, FL4 days ago
Updated: Student struck by PBSO deputy while riding scooter to school
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Health advisory issued for Lantana Beach, Ocean Inlet Park
Lantana, FL6 hours ago
Lockdown lifted at Lake Worth Middle School
Lake Worth, FL5 days ago
Lantana airport linked to several crashes in last decade
Lantana, FL1 day ago
Florida toddler dies after father forgets him in hot car, police say
Port Saint Lucie, FL18 hours ago
BSO investigate Tamarac neighborhood after 1 found dead
Tamarac, FL18 hours ago
New program helps hundreds of Palm Beach Co. students who are struggling to read
Boca Raton, FL5 days ago
'A devastating loss': Pilot who died in Lantana crash left newlywed wife expecting first child
Lantana, FL6 hours ago
Florida ranks No. 2 in hot car deaths involving children
Port Saint Lucie, FL5 hours ago
Women vs. men? In Riviera Beach, a council chair seat divides the sexes
Riviera Beach, FL19 hours ago
Boca Raton Man, Delray Beach Men Killed In Area Plane Crash
Boca Raton, FL7 hours ago
Man attacks strangers near Jupiter Reef Club, one man jumps in to help
Jupiter, FL1 day ago
Names released of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash
Lantana, FL10 hours ago
Florida woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy-Mommy Appreciation Day' at local board meeting
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Broward cancer patient who struggled getting to home due to broken elevator dies in hospice facility
Lauderhill, FL2 days ago
A Boynton Beach man killed in anger over a fight. Now he will serve life in prison.
Boynton Beach, FL19 hours ago
'Don't touch me!' Deputy suspended when hug with woman turns into unwanted kiss
West Palm Beach, FL19 hours ago
Student, 18, riding scooter hit by PBSO vehicle, taken to hospital
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Police: Father forgot to take son, 2, out of vehicle; boy dies
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
Cat Rescued From Median On I-95 In Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL10 hours ago
4 arrested after 'street takeover' in Port St. Lucie
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy