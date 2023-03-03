No Spanish speakers available for parents during school lockdown

The school district told WPTV they had Spanish-speaking officers at Lake Worth Middle School on Thursday.
"I think we had several officers who speak Spanish that were on scene. However, during a code-red situation, their focus is not on the outside of the campus, Chief Sarah Mooney with the district police department said. "Their focus is what's going on the inside of the campus. I think what we ran into yesterday, you had people on the exterior of the school that wanted information in real-time but our officers at that time are going to be focused on taking care of the situation at hand. And as soon as we have that secured, we'll get our information out accordingly."
Mooney said it's difficult to get information to people when their main concern is neutralizing a possible threat.
