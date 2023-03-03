Change location
See more from this location?
Lincoln County, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Father, son charged with animal cruelty after hundreds of dead and dying cattle found on Lincoln County property
By Abigail Carrera,4 days ago
By Abigail Carrera,4 days ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office discovered numerous cattle, horses, and other livestock in poor conditions in Lincoln County on March...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0