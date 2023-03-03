Pep Guardiola accuses referees of double standards over time-wasting

Pep Guardiola Photograph: Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has accused referees of double standards, saying Ederson was penalised for time-wasting during Manchester City’s win at Arsenal whereas the “thousand million teams” that do the same at the Etihad Stadium have no action taken against them.

In City’s victory at Arsenal last month the champions’ goalkeeper was booked in the first half for not resuming play fast enough. On Saturday Guardiola’s side are at home to Newcastle, who last week were described as “annoying” by Erik ten Hag over what he said was a tactic of keeping the ball out of play for as long as possible. Guardiola was asked whether he agreed with the Manchester United manager’s comments.

“If [there is] a waste of time, we will have a yellow card for Ederson, don’t worry,” he said. “We are the team with the least waste of time and the first time we go to Arsenal away, and after 35, 37 minutes we got a yellow card, so don’t worry about wasting time.”

Guardiola was pressed on whether time-wasting could be frustrating. “It depends on the referee [how he deals with it] but I’m pretty sure the yellow will be for Ederson,” he said. “How many thousand million games [are there when] teams come to the Etihad Stadium and waste time with their keepers?

“Twenty seconds every time – the goal kick – and nothing happens. Absolutely nothing. And after we go there [to Arsenal], we want to be active to play and we get a yellow card.”

Guardiola was dismissive regarding potentially discussing the perceived injustice with the Premier League, pointing to the charges brought against City, which the club deny, for alleged financial wrongdoing. “I don’t talk with the Premier League – we are accused by them,” he said. “No referees, no Premier League.”

Guardiola was asked whether City are unfairly treated. “In this action, yes. [Otherwise] how many times after a game in the press conference do I complain about referees? The game is done when it’s done. I don’t even know before the game who the referee is that’s going to whistle. I know when I see their face who they are but I don’t talk with them before or after. Now we can’t talk about the Premier League or whatever. We are busy with our lawyers [preparing] our defence. I don’t have time to spend time on this.”