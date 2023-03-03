Open in App
Lake Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

16-year-old driver charged in Lake Worth crash that injured girl during chase, police say

By Amy McDaniel,

5 days ago

A 16-year-old who is accused of crashing a car and critically injuring a 13-year-old girl while fleeing from officers has been arrested, Lake Worth police said Friday.

Four people, including the two teens, were in the car when it overturned on Feb. 15.

Police said on Friday that their investigation determined the 16-year-old was the driver. He has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Lake Worth police said additional arrests are expected in the case. Investigators have said the 13-year-old was a victim of sexual assault . She wasn’t related to any of the men in the car, police said, and they’re investigating the possibility of human trafficking.

Homeland Security Investigations has joined the investigation and is providing technical support to Lake Worth detectives. Federal charges are being considered.

Following his arrest, the teen was taken to the Lynn W. Ross Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Worth. He was on probation for a previous case on charges of drug possession and resisting arrest. His name has not been released because of his status as a juvenile.

The chase and crash happened about 9 p.m. on Feb. 15 when officers tried to stop the car for a routine traffic violation, Lake Worth police said. The pursuit lasted about a minute and ended when the car hit a curb in the 2900 block of Northwest Centre Drive. The impact caused the driver to lose control, and the car overturned in a nearby field. Three people were thrown from the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU1FP_0l72IfEG00
Four people including a 13-year-old girl were critically or seriously injured the night of Feb. 15, 2023, after a car flipped upside down following a brief police chase that started in Lake Worth and ended in Fort Worth. Courtesy: Lake Worth police

Police identified the other two passengers as 28-year-old Eric Conde and 18-year-old Xavier Lopez. The men were hospitalized and released after treatment, while the 13-year-old girl remains in the hospital.

In plain view around the car, officers found two loaded handguns (one of which was outfitted with a “switch” that makes the pistol capable of automatic fire), 22 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of black tar heroin, and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting but he and witnesses are not helping the police
Fort Worth, TX22 hours ago
Man cut by knife after fight in west Fort Worth turns violent, police say
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Man injured in shooting at Western Hills apartment complex, Fort Worth police say
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Garland man dies after being shot by police officers following chase
Garland, TX1 day ago
Ejected Fort Worth game room patron fires through door, shooting employee, police say
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago
2 suspects arrested; 1 still wanted by police in killing of Lewisville pawn shop owner
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Man shot by Garland police has died; suspect fired at officers, department says
Garland, TX1 day ago
Suspect identified, dies following gunbattle with Garland police
Garland, TX1 day ago
Travis Avenue Baptist Church minister arrested on suspicion of DWI with child passenger
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Police ask public’s help identifying Dallas murder suspect
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in killing of man shot dead in vehicle in south Fort Worth alley
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Trackdown: Help solve model's murder in Pleasant Grove
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
White Settlement 13-year-old arrested for making terroristic threat
White Settlement, TX18 hours ago
13-year-old arrested in White Settlement after posting video threat to shoot fellow student
White Settlement, TX17 hours ago
Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man during robbery
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
14-year-old arrested in teen's killing near Lake Highlands High School, police say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
14-year-old suspect arrested in deadly Lake Highlands shooting
Dallas, TX2 days ago
14-year-old arrested, accused of murder of Lake Highlands High student killed near school
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Man found dead in parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Dallas police investigating homicide at apartments where teen was also shot
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Man in a Fort Worth hospital says he was slashed by ex's new boyfriend
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
1 man killed, 2 injured in overnight West Dallas shooting
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Townley Elementary school lockdown triggered by shots fired at nearby private gun range
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Lewisville Pawn Shop Murder: Police release info on 2 new suspects
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Man found murdered in Northeast Dallas, identity still unknown
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man killed when his vehicle crashed into a creek near Rendon
Rendon, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy