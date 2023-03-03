Open in App
Farmington, UT
See more from this location?
KSLTV

What’s policy on turning off body cameras? Farmington police response timeline

By ELIZA PACE, KSL TVAIMEE COBABE, KSL NEWSRADIO,

4 days ago
FARMINGTON, Utah — When police shot and killed 25-year-old Chase Allan, after a traffic stop on Wednesday, police turned off their body cameras after five...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
WATCH: Mother of man killed by Utah police had a similar stop, on video
Farmington, UT3 hours ago
Court audio reveals antigovernment outburst from man killed in Farmington police shooting
Farmington, UT9 hours ago
Behind the Badge: Salt Lake Police evidence warehouse
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dozens of Utah cars stolen months into 2023 after keys left inside
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Utah man robbed bank of just $1, then waited to be arrested, police say
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
Body camera footage shows Sandy police officers quick response to apartment fire
Sandy, UT1 day ago
SLCPD say dozens of stolen car reports in 2023 involve owners warming up their vehicles
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
West Valley City man arrested for standing outside school with machete
West Valley City, UT14 hours ago
Man lingering near West Valley elementary school with machete high on meth, police say
West Valley City, UT1 day ago
Salt Lake man charged with shooting man at Daybreak house party
South Jordan, UT8 hours ago
Woman allegedly responsible for Sandy apartment fire was 'burning away negative energy'
Sandy, UT1 day ago
The Justice Files: Convicted Murderer Scott Merrill Released From Prison in 2024
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utahn sentenced for killing pregnant mother with car
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
Woods Cross Police officer charged with domestic violence assault
Woods Cross, UT2 days ago
West Bountiful Police found missing teen
West Bountiful, UT1 day ago
Man sentenced for automobile homicide after crash killed pregnant mother, injured toddler
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Police: Grandmother arrested for kidnapping infant grandchild and DUI
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Family, friends rally for man killed by police in Farmington
Farmington, UT2 days ago
Drunk driver sentenced for killing pregnant woman in SLC
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Unsolved: Sad Story For Salgado Family Has Even Sadder Ending
Provo, UT10 hours ago
Sandy police officers praised for quick actions during overnight apartment fire
Sandy, UT2 days ago
6 kittens tortured, killed, left by road in Grantsville
Grantsville, UT2 days ago
Man struck, killed by FrontRunner in Clearfield
Clearfield, UT1 day ago
Police body cameras in Farmington officer-involved shooting turned off after 5 minutes
Farmington, UT4 days ago
West Bountiful police find boy, 16, who left home on foot
West Bountiful, UT1 day ago
Kaysville man charged for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from Utah charter schools
Kaysville, UT1 day ago
SLC school bus hits parked car while dropping student off
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
New details reveal gun in vehicle of man killed in Farmington officer-involved shooting
Farmington, UT4 days ago
Kaysville accountant charged, accused of stealing $2.5M from two Utah charter schools
Kaysville, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy