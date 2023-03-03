Open in App
Sarasota County, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Sarasota County Schools removes police chief effective immediately

By Leilyn Torres,

4 days ago
Sarasota County Schools said the Chief of Police, Duane Oakes, was immediately removed from his position with Sarasota County Schools.

Oakes served as the Chief of Police and the district's Executive Director of Safety & Security.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Allison Foster appointed Stephen Lorenz as acting Chief of Police and Executive Director of Safety & Security. Sarasota Schools said Lorenz is currently a captain with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.

According to Sarasota Schools, Acting Chief Lorenz has over 35 years of experience in law enforcement. He started his tenure with SCSPD in August 2019 as a lieutenant.

Comments / 0
