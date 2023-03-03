U.S. Fish & Wildlife release spotted frog recovery plan

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released a draft of its recovery plan for the spotted frog , an endangered species.

The public may comment on the plan over the next 60 days through May 1.

Along with the recovery plan, USFWS released two supporting documents, the species biological report and recovery implementation strategy .

This is the first recovery plan for the species, which was federally listed as threatened in 2014. A recovery plan provides guidance on how best to help listed species achieve recovery, says a USFWS release, but it is not a regulatory document.

Listing the spotted frog as a threatened species has significantly changed the way irrigators, and particularly irrigators in Jefferson County, use water in the Deschutes Basin.

In 2015, environmental groups sued USFWS, the Bureau of Reclamation and five irrigation districts asking the court to curtail the storage and change the timing of water releases for irrigation in an effort to restore habitat for the spotted frog.

The Oregon U.S. District Court denied that motion but required the completion of a Habitat Conservation Plan.

Parties signed the HCP in January of 2021. Agencies and irrigators struggled to implement the changes in water releases during the most severe drought in the history of irrigation for Jefferson County.

This January, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a notice of intent to sue USFWS and BOR saying the HCP doesn’t go far enough soon enough to save the spotted frog.

The recovery plan sets out criteria for what USFWS considers recovery for the frog and outlines steps toward recovery.

The plan estimates spending $2.78 billion over 40 years with a goal of achieving recovery by 2063.

Submitting Comments

To ensure consideration, the agency must receive written comments on or before May 1, 2023. However, they will accept information at any time.

Submit your comments on the draft document in writing by any one of the following methods:

U.S. Mail:

Attn: Jennifer O’Reilly

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

2600 SE 98th Avenue, Ste. 100

Portland, OR 97266

Email:

fw1ofwo@fws.gov.

Please include “Draft Oregon Spotted Frog Recovery Plan Comments” in the subject line.

You may also obtain a copy of the draft recovery plan online at the same addresses or by phone at (503) 231-6179.