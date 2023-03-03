Watch Niall Horan’s Hilarious Blake Shelton Impression! (Exclusive)

It’s the rookies vs. the vets battling it out on “The Voice” with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as coaches!

Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to the group about what to expect for the new season, which will also be Blake Shelton’s last.

Blake plans to go “all in” for his last season. With major confidence, he said, “I’m going to win my last season. To say I feel pressure, I feel excited, ya know.”

Blake has already won nine times!

Despite Blake’s declaration, Chance is feeling like Kelly is his biggest competition this season. He explained, “For one, this whole ecosystem of talent competitions that are judged on national television and create stars started with Kelly Clarkson, so I think people respect her in that light.”

He added, “It’s a cool thing to watch how she coaches and talks to the contestants.”

While Niall also felt that Kelly and Chance were his stiffest competition, he did do his best Blake impression. Watch!

After seeing Niall’s impression, Chance commented that he could hear some “Forrest Gump.”

As for what they’ll miss about Blake being gone, Kelly answered, “It’s incredible to get to work with friends. I love doing this for the team aspect, especially Niall and I get it, we’ve been these people. This could change the whole trajectory of your life. I love it for that reason, but there’s also that side of me personally, like it is really cool to get to show up and goof around and hang out… That’s what I think I’ll miss.”

Kelly is returning to the show after a brief break. She commented, “I took a minute, and I haven’t been on in a minute, so it just kind of rejuvenated why I love this in the first place. It was cool to get to work with the team again.”

“The Voice” Season 23 premieres March 6 on NBC.