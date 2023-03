CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Friday evening crash on Interstate 90 East at the West 25th Street exit backed up traffic , according to the Ohio Department of Transportation .

(Ohio Department of Transportation)

The right two lanes of the interstate were blocked just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to an alert. Traffic camera footage showed the interstate moving again by 5:30 p.m.

