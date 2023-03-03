Woman charged in death of Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – An arrest has been made in the homicide of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford.

Gifford was found dead in his home on February 17 and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives identified 39-year-old Chrisma D Ellis as a person of interest in the case and traveled to Kansas City to take her into custody.

Ellis was held on auto theft charges while detectives investigated the homicide.

After further investigation, Ellis was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with a motor vehicle, all felonies.

She is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

