Linton, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Kayaker seen taking advantage of flooded Linton park

By Brandyn Benter,

4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While Greene County is under a travel advisory due to heavy rain and high winds hitting the area Friday, that didn’t stop at least one kayaker from taking advantage of the situation.

In a video sent to WTWO by viewer Elizabeth Millick, flood waters can be seen covering the majority of the ground at Humphrey’s Park. But just before passing the park entirely, a person is seen utilizing the extra water for some recreational kayaking.

Weather Alert Day throughout the Wabash Valley

The park is notorious for flooding issues , but while many folks may be having trouble navigating various flooded roads, for this resident, it turned into a chance for some fun.

In addition to Greene County, Clay County and Knox County emergency management have activated travel advisories for area roadways.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

