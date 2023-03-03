Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

‘It’s a happy day’: Officials announce $93 million in funding for Austin’s chronically unhoused

By Sam Stark,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRTlx_0l726nBB00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials announced Friday that 300 more housing vouchers – including 100 for veterans – will be allocated to housing projects around Austin as a part of the city’s ambitious effort to end homelessness.

The 300 vouchers have a price tag of over $93 million and will be utilized over the next 20 years. Each of these housing vouchers costs around $1,300 a month.

The resources announced Friday are reserved for Austin’s chronically homeless and will offer critical supportive services to ensure the individuals and families stay housed. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and U.S. Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman were among the officials announcing the award.

“The goal is to lift up our homeless neighbors, provide them with a safe place to call home, and then connect them to critical case management and supportive services, including access to community-based health care, educational support, job training, and life skills,” said Mike Gerber, CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin.

“It took our community a long time to get to the present level of need that we see with our homeless neighbors. And it’ll take a long time to address those needs and to get people effectively housed. But the resources that Mayor Watson, Secretary Todman and I are announcing today are part of that community-wide effort,” he continued.

“It’s a happy day,” Watson said. “Because on a day like today, we’re doing something that we ought to all be happy about.”

“Pairing a person who has experienced chronic homelessness is hard work. It’s emotional work,” Todman said. “Thank you all for having the hands of all the many homeless people here in Austin. I know your work is hard; I know it is not done; I know it is thankless; I am here to thank you.”

The 300 housing vouchers for the chronically homeless allocated today brings the total number of these types of vouchers up to 741, Gerber said. There are other types of housing vouchers Austinites can apply for if they need assistance.

Mary Apostolou, who sits on the Housing Authority of Board of Directors, was in the crowd listening to the announcements Friday. Several years ago she wasn’t able to stay in her apartment due to rising costs. At the time, she applied for a housing voucher, and after waiting three years, she got it.

“I was disabled and a senior already. It was sad,” she said. “It was a lifesaver. It provided a roof over my head, hot and cold running water, and rent that I could afford to pay. So it was a lifesaver,” she continued.

Apostolou said the announcement Friday is a dream come true.

“This is a big deal,” she said. “We appreciate everything… We are very, very happy today.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Austin Under 40 Awards to raise funds for summer camps, future women leaders
Austin, TX1 day ago
City of Austin plans search for new city manager
Austin, TX17 hours ago
Number of homes costing more than $1 million in US, Austin dropping
Austin, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Largest indoor rock climbing gym in the Southwest opens in Austin
Austin, TX12 hours ago
City staff: Lifeguard hiring going well, all pools expected to open this summer
Austin, TX1 day ago
Former Austin post office flipped into grocery store, restaurant and bookstore
Austin, TX16 hours ago
Austin homeowners ask judge to void city policies that allow developers to build more housing
Austin, TX1 day ago
A Zillow analysis ranks Austin as the most ‘pet-friendly’ city in the U.S.
Austin, TX11 hours ago
How to get to, from South by Southwest for 2023 festival
Austin, TX8 hours ago
Leander ISD parents ask district to hold off on plan that would reduce number of schools
Leander, TX4 hours ago
Delicious Tamales serves fresh, authentic tamales in new Parmer Lane location
Austin, TX1 day ago
Bluebonnets are blooming earlier in Central Texas this year — here’s why
Kyle, TX1 day ago
Facing staffing shortages, is APD ready for SXSW?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Comedy club tied to Joe Rogan lands in downtown Austin
Austin, TX1 hour ago
Soup cans can waive some UT parking fines
Austin, TX1 day ago
TxDOT, UT Austin students bringing anti-drunk driving display to 6th Street
Austin, TX1 day ago
Soros DA put murder case on 'back burner' because it doesn't 'fit' liberal agenda: victim's family
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Downstream of Austin, Texas rice farmers face another year without Colorado River water
Austin, TX1 day ago
Butler Shores exercise equipment upgrade near completion
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Viral TikTok claiming UT System professors can be jailed for saying 'racism' is 'bogus,' UT says
Austin, TX1 day ago
Alligator returned to Central Texas zoo 20 years after volunteer allegedly stole it as an egg
New Braunfels, TX13 hours ago
Remains of Austin woman's father identified in Colorado 50 years later
Austin, TX1 day ago
Bill would make fixing apartment AC issues a priority
Austin, TX2 days ago
San Marcos CISD school board discusses school marshal program
San Marcos, TX1 day ago
City of Austin now has an ice storm debris zone lookup map
Austin, TX1 day ago
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire coming to 3 Texas cities this summer
Houston, TX1 day ago
Safety concerns after residents say people experiencing homelessness started fire off South Congress
Austin, TX1 day ago
Executive Director – Helping Hands of Georgetown
Georgetown, TX3 days ago
HUD, HACA announce 300 new housing vouchers
Austin, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy