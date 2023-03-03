Former NBA player Anthony Morrow accused of assaulting woman in Charlotte
By Hunter Sáenz,
4 days ago
A former NBA player living in the Charlotte area is accused of strangling and punching a woman at her Uptown Charlotte apartment, according to court records obtained by Channel 9 this week.
Anthony Morrow, who is originally from Charlotte, is now facing charges of assault and kidnapping for a recent incident. Morrow was arrested and booked into the Mecklenburg County jail in mid-February. On Friday, Morrow’s legal team denied all of the accusations.
A friend of the victim told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz that the victim was dating Morrow at the time.
According to a warrant for Morrow’s arrest, he’s facing charges of assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, and communicating threats. The same documents allege that he strangled the victim by “squeezing her neck with his hands” and that the victim had “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead.”
The documents also allege that Morrow assaulted the woman by “striking her multiple times with his fists.”
Morrow returned home to Charlotte after stints with NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors. He was known to give back to the community, and he had started the 501(c)3 organization Anthony Morrow Charities. The website for his organization noted its programs, in part, “focus on empowering and equipping our youth in the West Charlotte area to promote respect.”
Morrow’s attorney gave a statement to Channel 9. He said, in part, that “Anthony denies these allegations.”
“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” Morrow’s lawyer said.
Bea Cote works with domestic violence offenders and says that offenders abuse out of a sense of power and control. Cote says the most dangerous time for a victim is when she leaves, when she’s left, when he thinks she’s leaving, or when she refuses to come back. We don’t know if the victim was trying to get out of a relationship with Morrow.
If you’re in need of assistance in a domestic violence situation, there is help. You can call the crisis hotline any time of day at 980-771-4673.
