Former NBA player Anthony Morrow accused of assaulting woman in Charlotte

By Hunter Sáenz,

4 days ago
A former NBA player living in the Charlotte area is accused of strangling and punching a woman at her Uptown Charlotte apartment, according to court records obtained by Channel 9 this week.

Anthony Morrow, who is originally from Charlotte, is now facing charges of assault and kidnapping for a recent incident. Morrow was arrested and booked into the Mecklenburg County jail in mid-February. On Friday, Morrow’s legal team denied all of the accusations.

A friend of the victim told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz that the victim was dating Morrow at the time.

According to a warrant for Morrow’s arrest, he’s facing charges of assault by strangulation, second-degree kidnapping, and communicating threats. The same documents allege that he strangled the victim by “squeezing her neck with his hands” and that the victim had “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead.”

ALSO READ: Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire accused of punching daughter

The documents also allege that Morrow assaulted the woman by “striking her multiple times with his fists.”

Morrow returned home to Charlotte after stints with NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors. He was known to give back to the community, and he had started the 501(c)3 organization Anthony Morrow Charities. The website for his organization noted its programs, in part, “focus on empowering and equipping our youth in the West Charlotte area to promote respect.”

Morrow’s attorney gave a statement to Channel 9. He said, in part, that “Anthony denies these allegations.”

“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” Morrow’s lawyer said.

SEE MORE: Domestic violence survivor advocates for other women facing abuse

Bea Cote works with domestic violence offenders and says that offenders abuse out of a sense of power and control. Cote says the most dangerous time for a victim is when she leaves, when she’s left, when he thinks she’s leaving, or when she refuses to come back. We don’t know if the victim was trying to get out of a relationship with Morrow.

If you’re in need of assistance in a domestic violence situation, there is help. You can call the crisis hotline any time of day at 980-771-4673.

Safe Alliance has a domestic violence shelter in Mecklenburg County, and you can get information at this link or by calling 704-332-2513.

Services at Safe Alliance Include:

  • 24-hour sexual assault/rape and domestic violence crisis lines.
  • Safety planning for survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse
  • Shelter for survivors of domestic violence.
  • Hospital accompaniment for survivors of sexual assault/rape (24/7).
  • Individual, couples and family counseling as well as play therapy for children.
  • Trauma-informed counseling for adults or children who have witnessed or experienced physical or sexual abuse or other traumatic situations.
  • Adult support groups for survivors of sexual assault/rape and domestic violence.
  • Teen support groups for survivors of sexual assault/rape.
  • Post-traumatic stress debriefings for groups affected by violence.
  • Support groups for non-offending caregivers of children who have been abused.
  • Court advocacy/accompaniment including assistance filing 50-B and 50-C orders, accompaniment to civil and criminal court and court-related meetings.
  • Legal representation by pro-bono attorneys for domestic violence survivors.
  • Domestic violence education and counseling for women who are incarcerated in Mecklenburg County.
  • Assistance with applications for Crime Victim’s Compensation.
  • Case management including assistance accessing community resources, support networks and coordination of referrals.
  • Education and systems advocacy around the issues of sexual assault/rape, domestic violence, child abuse, trauma and victimization

(WATCH BELOW: Miles Bridges pleads ‘no contest’ to domestic violence charges, ESPN reports)

