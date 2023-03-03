Open in App
Linton, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kayaker seen taking advantage of flooded Linton park

By Brandyn Benter,

4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While Greene County is under a travel advisory due to heavy rain and high winds hitting the area Friday, that didn’t stop at least one kayaker from taking advantage of the situation.

In a video sent to WTWO by viewer Elizabeth Millick, flood waters can be seen covering the majority of the ground at Humphrey’s Park. But just before passing the park entirely, a person is seen utilizing the extra water for some recreational kayaking.

Weather Alert Day throughout the Wabash Valley

The park is notorious for flooding issues , but while many folks may be having trouble navigating various flooded roads, for this resident, it turned into a chance for some fun.

In addition to Greene County, Clay County and Knox County emergency management have activated travel advisories for area roadways.

