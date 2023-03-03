Open in App
Dothan, AL
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Double murder suspects going to grand jury

By Richard EverettAaron Dixon,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dkr4C_0l723rdu00

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN ) — The preliminary hearing for two men accused of kidnapping and killing a Dothan couple has been waived.

The cases of Davante Williams and David Bastian, who are accused of the kidnapping and murder of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, will now go to a grand jury.

The grand jury will decide what Williams’ and Bastian’s official charges will be, and may lead to an indictment.

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

Bastian, who was arrested in early August , is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Williams, 32, was arrested in October and is facing the same charges.

Bell and Terry were last seen alive leaving a Dothan motel in early July. Nearly a month later, the couple was found dead on a Florida property.

Since the discovery of their bodies, seven total arrests have been made in the case.

The first person arrested in the case, Sheena Thurman, was recently indicted on one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Sheena Marie Thurman: Indictment comes down for woman accused of murdering missing couple
Dothan, AL2 days ago
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest Robert O’Neil Cloud on Charges of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia
Marianna, FL3 days ago
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
Dothan, AL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DPD: 1 nabbed in weekend bar shooting
Dothan, AL9 hours ago
Attorneys look to clear any “roadblocks” ahead of April murder trial
Ozark, AL1 day ago
Georgia man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop, HPD
Headland, AL7 hours ago
Dothan murder suspect will now await the decision of a grand jury on a separate charge
Dothan, AL4 days ago
Woman accused of killing an Ashford man will now await a grand jury
Dothan, AL4 days ago
Troy municipal court offers amnesty, signature bond week
Troy, AL1 day ago
3 men shot at Dothan seafood lounge
Dothan, AL3 days ago
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
Dothan, AL3 days ago
Pastor Glasgow sentencing on drug, other charges set in June
Dothan, AL5 days ago
Death investigation underway in Opp
Opp, AL4 days ago
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
Enterprise, AL14 hours ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Ozark crash
Ozark, AL4 days ago
Midland City man charged with child molestation
Midland City, AL4 days ago
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
Ozark, AL4 days ago
Talking upcoming events with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce
Dothan, AL1 day ago
Pedestrian killed in Thursday evening Troy collision identified
Troy, AL4 days ago
One man and teen seriously injured in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL6 days ago
Alabama restarts adult foster care program with help from ARPA
Enterprise, AL1 day ago
Passengers extricated from early morning rollover crash on I-10
Bonifay, FL1 day ago
Traffic backed up on Ross Clark Circle near Highway 231 South
Dothan, AL4 days ago
Geneva Co. family evacuated after kitchen catches fire
Slocomb, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy