Wichita Falls, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man pleads in postal supervisor assault

By Larry Statser,

4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man who assaulted a postal supervisor at the Wichita Falls Bridge Creek Post Office because they wouldn’t return a package he mailed a couple of hours earlier makes a plea deal Friday, March 3, 2023, on that charge and has a resisting arrest charge dismissed.
Timothy Pickens was arrested last March on the felony charge of assault of a public servant. He faced up to 10 years in prison but pleaded guilty for 5 years probation, 4 days in jail and a $750 fine.

Employees and witnesses told police a man came in demanding they return a package he had mailed.
A supervisor working in the back heard the commotion and came up front and opened up the half door to speak to the man. He said he explained to the man that the package was already on a truck headed to the sorting center in Fort Worth. The man became irate and demanded the truck be turned around.
When the supervisor told him again the package couldn’t be returned, he said the man grabbed him by the neck and shirt and pulled him through the open half of the door and began punching him in the face. The victim said his elbow was also injured when pulled through the door.

Local News: Mother of baby thrown onto icy highway sentenced

The assault was broken up by employees and customers, and they said the man left. Police and a postal investigator were able to identify the suspect as Pickens, and the victim picked Pickens out of a photo lineup.
When police went to serve the arrest warrant a week later at an apartment on Professional Drive they said Pickens came out and when told he was under arrest he resisted.

