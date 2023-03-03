Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

JSU alumni react to president being placed on administrative leave

By Morgan Gill,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeOqJ_0l723NbS00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately.

The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) named Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony as the temporary acting president. Officials haven’t released any details regarding reason behind the change.

Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies

One alum shared that they feel left in the dark about the entire situation.

“Allegedly, he turned in a letter of resignation. So, if he turned in a letter of resignation, why is he still here? Also, if it was bad enough to put him on administrative leave, then we deserve to know what’s going on,” said Gean Tucker-Johnson, an alum.

“We have the right to know. We’re trusting the institution with our money, our financial aid. So, we need to know if it has something to do with funds, if it has something to do with misconduct. You don’t just put something out like that. ‘Oh, we just put him on administrative leave, but we’re not going to tell you why.’ I don’t feel like its fair to us. It shows that there is no empathy for us, in my opinion, and I just feel like we need to do better,” said Yavandale Griffin, a student at JSU.

The IHL will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular Board meeting later this month.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Jackson State University student charged with statutory rape
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Jackson Public Schools Implement Virtual Reality In The Classroom
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Senate passes controversial House Bill 1020 with amendments
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Interim JSU president says students will be top priority
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Does a backlog in Hinds County courts justify appointing five judges? Other counties could be far worse
Jackson, MS1 day ago
JSU President Thomas Hudson placed on administrative leave
Jackson, MS5 days ago
JSU student faces statutory rape charges
Jackson, MS13 hours ago
Jackson State student arrested for two rape incidents
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Jackson delegation speaks on legislation impacting capital city
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Mississippi Insight for March 5, 2023: One on one with Aaron Banks
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson State student makes history after becoming Truman Scholarship finalist
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Brookhaven Academy, Former Madison Central Football Head Coach Leaves for Lafayette
Brookhaven, MS22 hours ago
Mississippi film tax credits could lead to more movies filmed in state
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS3 days ago
More than 9K people sign up for Jackson water bill relief program, mayor says
Jackson, MS1 day ago
FedEx pauses deliveries for neighborhood in Mississippi
Jackson, MS12 hours ago
Driver in custody after chase from Pearl to Jackson
Pearl, MS10 hours ago
Man With Machete Involved In Domestic Dispute In Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Lanier High School students, faculty pick up trash around community
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Jackson State hands a loss to Mississippi Valley State University
Jackson, MS2 days ago
JXN Water holds town hall on proposed water billing rate plan
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
Jackson councilman questions water bill program
Jackson, MS4 days ago
Jackson residents have questions about rising water bills
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Bill strengthening reporting requirements for one-percent tax clears Senate
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Vehicle fire causes delay on I-220 S. in Jackson
Jackson, MS7 hours ago
Jackson State wins 68-60 against Mississippi Valley State
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Audit reveals $17.6M shortfall in water and sewer, $3.8M shortfall in sanitation
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Disabled Woman in Jackson Receives $11K Water Bill in Jan. They Reduce Bill Down by 9,667 & She still can't afford $1.4K
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Jackson business owners try to regroup after downtown fire
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Millsaps Baseball Beats Belhaven in Midweek Game
Jackson, MS44 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy