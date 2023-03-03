Morgan Wallen makes donations for Gibbs HS music, baseball programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — In addition to Thursday night’s free concert for seniors at Gibbs High School, famous Gibbs alumni Morgan Wallen made a major donation to the school.

Knox County Schools thanked Wallen for the donation on social media on Friday, sharing that his foundation donated $35,000 to the school.

“A huge thanks to Gibbs High School alum Morgan Wallen , who launched his new album with a free performance for GHS seniors last night! It was an amazing event, and Morgan’s foundation generously donated $35,000 to support the school’s music and baseball programs!”

Wallen’s former baseball coach, Geff Davis, spoke with WATE before the concert, saying “He could have done this any other place in the country and he chose to come back to where he went to school at and played at. So you know, we’re grateful to host the event and excited to have him come back home and… couldn’t be happier about the situation as it is now.”







Davis said it was the show was a secret, but once word got out about Wallen’s concert earlier in the day, it got a little crazy.

Wallen stopped in Knoxville the day before his newest album, One Thing at a Time, was released. To celebrate his new album, Wallen surprised fans, sharing that he was performing a free concert in Nashville Friday night to celebrate the album.

