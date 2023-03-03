Open in App
Hubbard, OH
WKBN

Ninth annual festival of bands includes 16 bands in Hubbard

By Nadine Grimley,

4 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – 16 bands from three counties took part in this year’s Festival of the Bands.

High school bands from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties all performed at the Hubbard High School auditorium Thursday and Friday.

The Mineral Ridge Concert Band performed the Phoenix Overture and The Ides of March. Grove City College Band Director Andrew Erb served as one of the festival’s clinicians.

It’s the third time he’s been a part of the event and says it’s great every year.

“We’re here to make music and to grow as musicians and to teach the students to be better at what they do and to maybe get some ideas to the directors and to really be part of the music community in our area,” said Erb.

This is the ninth year Hubbard has held the two-day event

