Grove City, PA
Friends respond, give CPR at fatal accident in Mercer County

By Hanna Erdmann,

4 days ago

LIBERTY TWP., Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The driver and another passenger remain in critical condition after Sunday’s fatal accident in Liberty Township , near Grove City.

According to the county coroner, Derrick Hofmann, 17, died on the scene of an accident in the 2100 block of Mercer Butler Pike, or Route 258 near Amsterdam Road.

Hofmann was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed, and Hofmann died due to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

Two people who saw the fatal accident sprang into action, helping the teens involved in the crash.

Alyssa Kawa and Cody Lewis are friends, both attending Mercyhurst University in Erie. They were in town, visiting Cody’s grandparents in Grove City over the weekend.

The two were on their way to lunch when they saw the accident.

According to a Pennsylvania State police report, a Toyota Camry was traveling south on PA-SR 258 when it lost control around a curve in the roadway, going off the road and down an embankment.

Kawa says they knew what they had to do.

“Our instinct was just to jump out of the car and attend to each of the boys and do what we could until, you know, the ems and fire trucks got there. And, anyone that was conscious….Just to keep them comfortable and make sure they’re not scared and just talk to them,” said Kawa.

Kawa said she also administered CPR to one of the boys while waiting for EMS.

Troopers say Hofmann was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

District Attorney Peter Acker says it is “virtually unheard of” to see rear passengers killed in car crashes. He said in his career he could count on one hand the amount of times he saw this. Within the last six months, Acker says three have occurred.

Officials say the combination of speed and the lack of seatbelt wearing were factors leading to Hofmann’s death. According to Acker, the car was going anywhere between 80 to 100 mph. The speed limit is 35 mph.

The DA says charges are pending while the driver remains in critical condition.

Noelle Haynes contributed to this report.

