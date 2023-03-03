Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KTLA

Could warmer storms melt California’s snowpack?

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOVwj_0l72022p00

As residents in Southern California’s mountains dig out from a series of winter storms that dumped several feet of snow, a warmer storm is headed to the Golden State.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) released its monthly precipitation outlook which shows the increased chance of rainfall in March, leaving some to wonder if the warmer rainfall could melt the snow in the mountain, overfill the nearby rivers and trigger widespread flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVn9R_0l72022p00
(NOAA)

However, experts say the chances of that happening are low.

“With this warm storm that’s coming, a lot of it will melt the low to mid-elevation snow and we should see an increased amount in the runoff but nothing that the reservoir shouldn’t be able to capture,” Sean de Guzman, the manager of snow surveys and water supply at California’s Department of Water Resources, said during a news briefing.

He explained that the snow expected to melt due to the warm rainfall would be in the 3,000 to 5,000 elevation range; the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range isn’t likely to melt due to the incoming storm.

The snowpack typically won’t start melting until April 1, when it’s at its peak.

“This snowpack is a cold snowpack, so if we have a cold snowpack, it takes a lot of energy to warm this thing up and generate a lot of runoff,” de Guzman said.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said on Twitter that should a significant warm “atmospheric river event occur,” in California, it could pose a significant flood threat. However, he said that is “speculation at this early juncture” since the present odds of such a warm atmospheric river happening are about one in five.

As of Friday, California’s snow water equivalent was 190% of the average for March 3 and 171% of the full season average. Snow water equivalent is a hydrology term for water depth if the snow were liquid.

The storm also improved drought conditions across the state, but experts caution residents against thinking the drought is over in California.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Woman Dies Trying to Help Someone Stuck in the Snow During Calif.'s 'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm
Big Bear Lake, CA5 days ago
Long Range Weather Warning Issued, Upgraded From Advisory; Raiden Storm Pattern Developing For Southern California
Los Angeles, CA19 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Washington, DC5 days ago
Before and after: New photos show remarkable recovery at California's most beleaguered reservoir
Oroville, CA15 days ago
Grapevine closed indefinitely due to snow and ice, authorities say
Castaic, CA7 days ago
Snow Causes 20-Car Pileup and Rare Southern California Snowfall
Yucaipa, CA13 days ago
Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow
Hesperia, CA6 days ago
58 feet of snow? Try that on for a wet mountain range in California
South Lake Tahoe, CA5 days ago
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Central and Northern California Concerning Major Flood Alert Due to Snow Melt
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Flooded I-5 Freeway is completely closed in areas
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
An 81-year-old man trapped in a major California snowstorm for a week says he survived by eating snow and croissants he had in his car
Big Pine, CA20 hours ago
California Residents Warned Not To Eat Anything From Their Gardens
Martinez, CA1 day ago
California winter storm closes massive I-5 freeway at Grapevine
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy