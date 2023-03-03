Open in App
Clinton, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton mayor talks crime, taxes, sewer infrastructure

By Rachel Hernandez,

4 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher gave an update on major projects that will be coming to Clinton during his State of the City address.

Fisher praised the police department, saying Clinton has seen a major drop in crime over the past ten years.

He gave an update about the 2% restaurant sales tax, saying the city has raised more than $100,000 so far. This will go toward improving and building new recreational facilities.

Mississippi Senate passes bill restricting electric car dealerships

The city is also trying to improve sewer infrastructure with the Black River project.

Clinton is getting closer to reaching its sewer flow capacity, slowing the city’s growth.

“This sewer line is vital to our city because it opens up not only to our city, but to western Hinds County. It opens up the whole county for sewer. Now, why is that important? No corporation, no company, no subdivision, no retail strip mall. Nothing is going to come in western Hinds County if they don’t have sewer. They’re not going to build their own individual septic tanks of their own individual ponds. They won’t be able to connect to sewer,” said Fisher.

Fisher said he has been talking with Mississippi’s congressional leaders in Washington to get funding for the project.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

