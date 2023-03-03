Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Chicago Hounds: The new pro rugby team builds quickly in 2023

By Larry Hawley,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaEZO_0l71y8oJ00

CHICAGO – At 1 p.m. at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, a new professional team will be playing its first home game.

For so many who’ve worked hard over the past few months to make it happen, it will be something special as they introduce Major League Rugby to Chicago.

“It will be fantastic for a lot of people,” said Chicago Hounds co-founder, CEO, and general manager James English of the contest against the Utah Warriors Sunday. “A lot of people have worked really hard for this.”

They’ve also worked really quickly to get the 12th franchise in MLR off the ground at the end of 2022 and early into this year. The franchise was officially introduced at a news conference in November, and in that time, English along with the rest of the staff built up a team on the field and staff for matters of it.

On February 18, just over three months to the day of the team’s announcement, the team played its inaugural match against Old Glory DC in Leesburg, Virginia, losing 42-27.

“We’ve done this in a short runway, but we’ve got a fantastic group of players, a lot of experience, there’s a lot of American talent on the team and some foreign talent sprinkled in there as well,” said English. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been as easy as anyone could do it, and if there’s a place where you can do it anywhere, it would be in Chicago.

“So it’s been a bold statement for us to try to get this team on the field and I think you’ll see a really bold performance.”

That would be a good way for this new team to introduce itself to an audience not only new to the Hounds but to the sport itself. The hope is to showcase the best attributes of the game of rugby while matching it with the fan experience before and during the game.

“We’re hoping for a fan experience that makes people want to come back so they can really appreciate the exciting game of rugby, the physicality, how it’s fast-moving, and the fantastic form of entertainment,” said English. “I think you’ll have a unique fan experience, we have music and a fan fest around the game itself, but most importantly, I think as a rugby organization, we can provide Chicago with a winning team.

“We want to see a group of fans that are having a great and a team on the field that gets the ‘W'”

So how has the interest been so far?

“There’s a huge amount of excitement,” said English. “Hopefully that will carry on and we can keep that momentum through this first game and our next four games in March as well.”

Larry Hawley has more on the Hounds’ first home game at SeatGeek Stadium from WGN News Now in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
NASCAR unveils names, logos for Chicago Street Race
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
A few Northwestern & Illinois players are honored by the Big Ten
Evanston, IL7 hours ago
What’s Javonte Green’s status for the rest of the season?
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ben Bradley to participate in ‘Chicago Celebrity Spelling Bee’
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
10-year-old Bulls fan gets surprise of his life
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Blackhawks had the rarest of nights this season in win vs Senators
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Motivated Chicago Fire FC starts the 2023 MLS season on Saturday
Chicago, IL3 days ago
See Chicagoland’s IHSA girls basketball state champions & finalists
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Dierks Bentley announces a show in the Chicago area in 2023
Tinley Park, IL14 hours ago
Is Jonathan Toews close to a return to the Blackhawks’ lineup?
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Thousands join the 2023 Chicago polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired ‘The Bear’ dies
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
MLB concludes investigation, no discipline for Mike Clevinger
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Negotiations between United Center concessions workers and Levy continue as Big Ten Tournament approaches
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
‘Incredibly genuine’: How Liam Hendriks & family have helped the Lymphoma Research Foundation
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Weekend Break: Chicago Vintage Guitar Expo
Elk Grove Village, IL2 days ago
Barnhizer sparks Northwestern to 65-53 victory over Rutgers
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Skilling: Spring forward this weekend as we add more daylight
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Weekend Break: Chicago’s birthday celebration
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Woman struggles to remove squatters from Chicago home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Meet Benny!
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Vallas, Johnson receive dueling endorsements in push for Black voters
Chicago, IL1 day ago
New immersive experience inspired by Mozart opens in Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Aurora, Chicago among 2023’s happiest cities in the U.S.
Chicago, IL3 days ago
CPD honors fallen Officer Vasquez-Lasso during graduation ceremony
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
United Center concession workers on strike
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Accumulating snow possible despite mild start to March
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Prayer vigil on Southwest Side honors fallen Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
World War II veteran and longtime WGN viewer celebrates 100 trips around the sun
Manteno, IL2 hours ago
Fire causes building collapse on Near South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy