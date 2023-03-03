Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
Law & Crime

Former reality TV star gets life sentence for murder-for-hire plot targeting nephew

By Marisa Sarnoff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHu4a_0l71vntm00

A one-time reality TV star who had a show on Oprah Winfrey’s network will spend the rest of his life behind bars for plotting to murder his nephew.

James Timothy “Tim” Norman was sentenced to life in prison for arranging the murder of his 20-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., the Justice Department announced in a press release Thursday.

Norman and Montgomery had appeared on the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which featured the family’s soul food business in the St. Louis area and aired for nine seasons on OWN, Winfrey’s network.

Montgomery was shot to death on March 14, 2016. Prosecutors say Norman hired people to kill him for insurance money.

“Norman took out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery, then arranged through intermediaries for his nephew’s murder at 3964 Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis,” the DOJ’s press release said. A federal jury convicted in September.

U.S. District Judge John Andrew Ross issued his sentence on Thursday.

“The defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the United States Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for a total term of: Life,” the order says. “This term consists of a term of life on each of counts one and two and 240 months on count three, all such terms to be served concurrently.”

The order says that the life sentence “shall run consecutive to any sentence” imposed in a Texas criminal case charging Norman with assault on a family member.

Norman’s three co-defendants had previously pleaded guilty. Travell Anthony Hill, who admitted that he shot Montgomery, was sentenced to 32 years behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire. Hill was paid $5,000, the DOJ said.

Montgomery’s location was provided by Terica Taneisha Ellis, who knew both the victim and his uncle. She pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire conspiracy charge and admitted that Norman paid her $10,000 to find Montgomery and pass on his location, the DOJ said. Ellis said that she did not know Montgomery would be shot. She has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam is also serving three years after pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud. He also admitted to fraudulently helping Norman apply for multiple insurance policies beginning in October 2014 and helped Norman file a claim on Montgomery’s life insurance policy, the DOJ said.

“Tim Norman portrayed one image to the public, but there were more sinister intentions lurking underneath,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, according to the Justice Department press release. “And the measure of someone’s character is what they do when they think no one is watching. When he thought no one was watching, he planned the execution of his nephew and carried it out.”

Colin Kalmbacher contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Stop praying now': Missouri prison guards beat, pepper-spray Muslim inmates, lawsuit alleges
Bonne Terre, MO2 days ago
40-year-old man takes plea deal in 2020 north St. Louis double murder
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
4 gang leaders convicted of racketeering, murder in Missouri and Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Peters man accused of repeatedly selling the same SUV for $300K
Saint Peters, MO4 days ago
Dem attorney Kim Gardner hit with subpoena amid legal battle to remove her from office
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
St. Peters police identify alleged Schnucks parking lot shooter
Saint Peters, MO7 hours ago
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Ballwin urgent care worker
Ballwin, MO16 hours ago
Man arrested for crimes in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Chicago
Marion, IL1 day ago
Man robbed of phone at gunpoint in St. Louis, 11 suspects accused
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Detectives seek connection between Schnucks parking lot shooting, other crimes
Saint Peters, MO1 day ago
St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner scorched online after execution-style shooting of homeless man
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Tim Norman sentencing happening today
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Former `Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in killing
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Missouri AG subpoenas St. Louis mayor, comptroller in Kim Gardner case
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
St. Louis alderman calls gas station near execution-style murder 'a haven for crime'
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Potosi Man Facing Charges
Potosi, MO2 days ago
St. Louis man charged in crash that killed 4 had revoked license, history of driving offenses
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Here's what could happen if the population of St. Louis dips below 300,000
Saint Louis, MO14 hours ago
Suspect Sean Gathing in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in the City of Jennings
Jennings, MO2 days ago
Shooting in St. Peters grocery store lot
Saint Peters, MO3 days ago
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Woman shot in St. Peters Schnucks parking lot
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Man fatally shot outside Ferguson apartment building, police say
Ferguson, MO5 days ago
Fire destroys Columbia, Illinois home of Weber car dealer
Columbia, IL1 day ago
Six St. Louis suburbs named among ‘best small towns to retire’ in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
‘I can’t get my daughter back’ Mother of Forest Park crash victim talks of the pain from losing daughter
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago
Grandmother attacked at Central West End grocery store
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy