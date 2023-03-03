Open in App
Merced, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced to search the US for the city’s next police chief

By John Houghton,

4 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Merced is undertaking a nationwide search for the city’s next police chief.

But first, city officials are asking residents, through a community engagement survey and three community engagement meetings, to give Merced residents an opportunity to provide their input to assist with the search and selection process.

RELATED: City of Merced introduces new interim police chief

To review the job posting click here . The application process will close at the end of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

