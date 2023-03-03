Merced to search the US for the city’s next police chief

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The City of Merced is undertaking a nationwide search for the city’s next police chief.
But first, city officials are asking residents, through a community engagement survey and three community engagement meetings, to give Merced residents an opportunity to provide their input to assist with the search and selection process. RELATED: City of Merced introduces new interim police chief
To review the job posting click here . The application process will close at the end of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.
For more information, you can visit the city’s website . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0